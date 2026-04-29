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Vietnam Airlines marks Reunification Anniversary with special flight

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Vietnam Airlines marked the 51st anniversary of National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026) with a special flight themed “Fly High with Vietnam’s Aspirations”.

The flight brings together history, art and reflection on the enduring value of peace.

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The special flight themed “Fly High with Vietnam’s Aspirations”.

Among the distinguished passengers was Captain Vu Dang Toan, former Political Commissar of Company 4 and commander of Tank 390, the vehicle that famously broke through the gates of the Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975. During the flight, he shared vivid memories and emotions from that historic moment 51 years ago, offering passengers a powerful connection to the past.

A highlight of the journey was an onboard artistic program featuring composer Nguyen Van Chung, who composed the popular song “Writing the Next Chapter of Peace,” and singer Duyen Quynh. Their performance of the song inspired reflection on today’s generation's responsibility to preserve and build upon the values that peace has brought.

Also on board was young pilot Vu Mai Khanh from Vietnam Airlines’ Flight Crew 919. She emphasized that hearing directly from historical witnesses deepened her awareness of earlier sacrifices and the importance of peace, inspiring young people to take responsibility and help preserve these values.

>> Below are some photos from the special flight.

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Captain Vu Dang Toan
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Musician Nguyen Van Chung and singer Duyen Quynh perform the song “Writing the Next Chapter of Peace”.
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Captain Vu Dang Toan shares memories of the historic day on April 30, 1975
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The flight crew and special guests on the flight.
By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnam Airlines Reunification Anniversary special flight “Fly High with Vietnam’s Aspirations” Captain Vu Dang Toan

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