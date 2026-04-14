New general hospital opens in Ho Chi Minh City

A new healthcare facility, Viet My General Hospital, has officially commenced operations at 655–657–659 Lac Long Quan Street, Bay Hien Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

Located in the city’s northwest area, the hospital is expected to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions with high-quality medical services. It aims to follow a modern medical model centered on early diagnosis and proactive screening, with key strengths in gastrointestinal endoscopy, diagnostic imaging, and reproductive health screening.

Viet My General Hospital opens in Ho Chi Minh City

With a focus on optimizing treatment outcomes while maintaining reasonable costs, Viet My General Hospital seeks to expand access to modern healthcare services without placing excessive financial pressure on patients.

The hospital offers a wide range of services and emphasizes cost transparency from the outset, providing clear consultations tailored to each patient’s actual needs. This approach is designed to help patients make informed decisions, reduce unnecessary procedures, and avoid unexpected expenses; thereby building trust throughout the examination and treatment process.

In addition to meeting diverse healthcare needs across specialties such as endocrinology, cardiology, and neurology, the hospital is investing heavily in diagnostic and screening capabilities. These are considered essential pillars of modern medicine, enabling early disease detection and improving treatment effectiveness.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy, diagnostic imaging, and reproductive health screening are highlighted as the hospital’s core strengths, contributing to the development of a more proactive and preventive healthcare model for the community.

By Thanh An- Translated by Anh Quan