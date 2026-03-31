Saigon Eye Hospital celebrates 4th victory at notable Asian healthcare award

Saigon Eye Hospital wins two prestigious positions at Healthcare Asia Pharma Awards 2026 (HAPA 2026) in Singapore, recognized for its innovative, comprehensive Vision Lifecycle Model spanning all patient age groups.

The Saigon Eye Hospital system secures two awards in the Specialty Hospital of the Year category

Specifically, Saigon Eye Hospital continued to be honored in two distinct categories, namely “Specialty Hospital of the Year – Ophthalmology” and “Technology Innovation of the Year.”

The compelling highlight that persuaded the international professional council to bestow this double specialty prize upon the Saigon Eye Hospital system was its “Vision Lifecycle Model.”

This constitutes a continuous and comprehensive eye care journey extending from school age to middle and senior years, fundamentally structured upon three highly specialized pillars: root-cause myopia control, personalized refractive surgery, and next-generation cataract treatment.

Level-II Specialist Hoang Trung Kien, Senior CEO of Medical Expertise at Saigon Medical Group, is performing an eye examination for a patient

Senior CEO of the Saigon Medical Group Truong Tuan Thinh shared that this marks the 4th occasion the hospital system has been recognized at the HAPA. This recognition serves as a clear testament to the sustainable development orientation of the Saigon Eye Hospital system.

The two awards achieved this year will act as a powerful catalyst for the dedicated medical team to continue their profound commitment, maintain their pioneering status, and confidently contribute to elevating Vietnam’s healthcare sector on the regional map.

HAPA is a prestigious annual award organized by Healthcare Asia magazine to celebrate outstanding healthcare systems, hospitals, and medical care units across the Asia-Pacific region. The awards are meticulously evaluated based on rigorous criteria, encompassing technological innovation, service quality, patient safety, and community contributions.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thanh Tam