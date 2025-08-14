Noi Bai Airport sets record for int'l arrivals during 80th National Day

According to Noi Bai International Airport, the number of international passengers is expected to sharply increase during the upcoming celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

On peak days, the airport is forecast to handle nearly 44,000 international travelers, its highest daily volume on record.

The surge in passenger numbers is driven by the arrival of numerous international delegations visiting Hanoi to attend the national celebrations, as well as the recent expansion of international air routes operating through Noi Bai. Domestic travel is also expected to rise sharply, with tens of thousands of people from across the country converging on the capital to take part in major cultural and artistic events of national significance.

On the busiest day, Noi Bai International Airport is expected to receive nearly 110,000 passengers and 638 flights, a rise of approximately 20 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

From August 14 to September 2, flight operations at Noi Bai International Airport are expected to be particularly busy. Relevant units have coordinated closely and put in place contingency plans to address any unforeseen situations, ensuring minimal disruption to commercial flight activities.

The airport maintains a 24/7 on-call duty shift at the Airport Operations Control Center. To optimize parking space for international flights, some aircraft will be relocated overnight to nearby airports. Additionally, extra fuel will be provided for incoming flights to Noi Bai, ensuring readiness to manage holding patterns caused by air traffic congestion or adverse weather.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh