Vietnam’s first pelvic floor center, advancing women’s healthcare inaugurated

On March 26, Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City officially inaugurated its Pelvic Floor Center and Day Treatment Department.

On March 26, Hung Vuong Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City officially inaugurates its Pelvic Floor Center and Day Treatment Department. (Photo: SGGP)

The Pelvic Floor Center at Hung Vuong Hospital is the first and largest of its kind in Vietnam, aiming to establish a more comprehensive, modern, and humane model of care for women.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hoang Thi Diem Tuyet, Director of Hung Vuong Hospital, noted that pelvic floor disorders, including sexual dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, and urinary incontinence, have a profound impact on women’s quality of life.

The condition is particularly severe among postpartum women and those in menopause. However, many patients tend to endure the symptoms in silence and delay seeking treatment, leading to serious consequences for both their quality of life and psychological well-being.

In response, Hung Vuong Hospital has established the first and largest pelvic floor center in Vietnam, adopting a comprehensive and patient-friendly approach. In addition to diagnosis and treatment, patients benefit from preventive care, early intervention, and rehabilitation, all of which are supported by modern medical technologies.

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, and delegates attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tang Chi Thuong, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, stated that the inauguration of the Pelvic Floor Center and the Day Treatment Department at Hung Vuong Hospital marks a significant milestone. The hospital’s proactive investment and well-structured, comprehensive development in a highly specialized field demonstrate its responsiveness, strategic vision, and forward-looking approach. This also reflects the city’s healthcare sector’s commitment to innovation, specialized advancement, and improving the quality of patient care.

The leadership of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health expressed confidence that Hung Vuong Hospital will continue to make meaningful contributions to the cause of protecting, caring for, and enhancing public health, particularly for women in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region.

According to Mr. Tang Chi Thuong, in the coming time, Ho Chi Minh City’s health sector will persist in building a multi-tiered, multi-polar, and multi-center healthcare system, with a view to reorganizing the medical service delivery network in a more scientific, rational, and efficient manner.

In this framework, a multi-tiered system entails clearly defined roles across levels of care, including primary healthcare, specialized care, emergency services, rehabilitation, long-term care, and preventive medicine.

A multi-polar model involves the development of new healthcare growth hubs, gradually expanding professional capacity to gateway areas and densely populated clusters, thereby enabling residents to access high-quality medical services closer to where they live.

A multi-center approach focuses on establishing strong, specialized centers in specific fields capable of leading professional expertise, training, scientific research, technology transfer, and international integration.

By Giao Linh – Translated by Kim Khanh