Vietnam Airlines adjusts terminals at several international airports

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to change its operating terminals at several international airports starting late March.

Vietnam Airlines has announced plans to change its operating terminals at several international airports starting late March, aiming to improve service quality, enhance connectivity, and ease congestion at key hubs in Southeast Asia and Europe.

Vietnam Airlines will relocate its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines.

Specifically, in Southeast Asia, Vietnam Airlines is set to relocate its operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, the Philippines, from March 29, citing overcrowding at Terminal 1.

Terminal 3 features modern infrastructure and serves multiple airlines within the SkyTeam alliance, helping enhance the carrier’s flight connectivity.

Starting March 31, the national flag carrier will relocate its passenger check-in area at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, from Terminal 2E to the newly upgraded Terminal 2C, which features modern facilities and improved connectivity, currently accommodating multiple international airlines.

Vietnam Airlines will begin operating from Terminal 3 instead of Terminal 2 at Frankfurt Airport in Germany from May 19. Terminal 3, slated to open in April 2026, is equipped with synchronized, modern facilities to streamline operations, with a travel time of around five minutes between terminals by Skyline train or shuttle bus.

Vietnam Airlines will move its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport, Germany.

Vietnam Airlines encourages passengers to check in online via its website or mobile app, or use self-service kiosks at the airport, and to be at the airport at least three hours before international departures. Improved signage and support teams at the new terminals will facilitate smoother navigation and check-in.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong