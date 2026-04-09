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VAECO secures landmark EASA Part 147 certification

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Vietnam Aircraft Engineering Company (VAECO) has become the first in Vietnam to earn the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s Part 147 accreditation, elevating domestic aviation training to international standards and slashing costs.

Vietnam Aircraft Engineering Company (VAECO), a subsidiary of Vietnam Airlines, has been officially approved by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as an EASA Part 147 Maintenance Training Organization. This milestone marks VAECO as the first organization in Vietnam to achieve this prestigious certification.

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Vietnam Aircraft Engineering Company (VAECO) is the first organization in Vietnam to receive this certification.

With this accreditation, VAECO becomes one of only four entities in Southeast Asia to concurrently hold both EASA Part 145 and Part 147 certifications, covering aircraft repair, maintenance, and technical training. This achievement signifies that domestic aviation technical training capabilities have reached international benchmarks, while notably reducing training costs by approximately 90 percent.

EASA Part 147 serves as the global gold standard for aircraft maintenance technical training. Through this program, engineers can be certified to perform and sign off on maintenance for international aircraft, particularly those registered in Europe.

Currently, VAECO holds maintenance approvals from over 20 aviation authorities worldwide. Beyond maintaining the Vietnam Airlines fleet, the company provides technical services to numerous major international carriers, further solidifying its position in the global aviation maintenance market.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan

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