Ho Chi Minh City Business Association hosts seminar on corporate survival

At a networking event in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, business leaders gathered to discuss strategies for navigating global economic shifts, technological disruption, and the challenges shaping the survival of enterprises today.

The Southern Ho Chi Minh City Business Association, a part of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Association (HUBA), on April 4 held a networking event and seminar titled Dieu kien song con cua doanh nghiep hien nay (The Survival Conditions of Businesses Today) in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

The Southern Ho Chi Minh City Business Association signs cooperation agreement with various industry associations. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Vu )

The Southern Ho Chi Minh City Business Association is a socio-professional organization that brings together enterprises and entrepreneurs across various economic and technical sectors. It serves as a platform to promote cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and mutual support in business operations and international integration.

The group currently has 89 members and aims to expand to at least 300 during its first term. Guided by the motto “Connect – Create – Develop,” it seeks to contribute to building a dynamic, sustainable, and socially responsible business community. The association also commits to acting as a bridge between businesses and authorities, fostering investor connections, strengthening trust, and supporting the development of a transparent and efficient business environment.

As part of the program, the seminar drew participation from CEOs and senior executives of major companies in southern Ho Chi Minh City.

Discussions focused on challenges facing businesses, including global economic volatility, rapid technological change, and the shift toward green transformation. Participants also examined cost-cutting measures such as workforce reductions, as well as strategies to maintain staffing levels through borrowing while awaiting market recovery.

Speakers highlighted the need for companies to strengthen internal legal governance systems to ensure compliance without hindering operations amid evolving regulations. They also identified key factors shaping business resilience and growth in Ho Chi Minh City, including access to capital, technological capacity, human resources, and management models.

By Quang Vu - Translated by Anh Quan