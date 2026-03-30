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Strategic expansion boosts southern film production, driving cultural industry

SGGP

Vietnam Feature Film Development and Investment Company has inaugurated its new branch in Ho Chi Minh City, marking a strategic expansion to strengthen southern film production and foster collaborations.

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Vietnam Feature Film Development and Investment Company (formerly Vietnam Feature Film Studio) has officially inaugurated its Ho Chi Minh City branch at 18 Street 12 in Hiep Binh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

As one of Vietnam’s key film studios, opening a branch in Ho Chi Minh City is a meaningful step. It not only expands production and business operations but also helps strengthen connections with resources in the Southern region, promoting the creation of valuable cinematic works, contributing to the development of the cultural industry, and enhancing the country’s image.

At the event, a company representative stated that in 2026, the company will begin production on the film Vang trang tho au 2 (Childhood Moonlight 2). In 2027, it will focus on producing the feature film Dac cong Rung Sac (Special Forces of Sac Forest). In its upcoming plans, in addition to state-commissioned productions, the Ho Chi Minh City branch will collaborate with various private film companies in the Southern region to produce commercial film projects.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan

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cultural industry Vietnam Feature Film Development and Investment Company business operations valuable cinematic works commercial film projects

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