Vietnam–Asia Net Zero association launched in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HCM-SME) has officially launched the Vietnam–Asia Net Zero Association (VANZA HCM-SME).

The Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HCM-SME) has officially launched the Vietnam–Asia Net Zero Association (VANZA HCM-SME). (Photo courtesy of VANZA HCM-SME)

The first congress of the Green Agriculture – Food – Health Business Association (Green HCM-SME), under the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HCM-SME), for the 2026–2028 term was also held.

According to Mr. Pham Van Triem, Chairman of HCM-SME, in the context of striving toward the net-zero emissions target by 2050, VANZA HCM-SME is expected to serve as a focal point for connecting enterprises, facilitating access to technologies and emissions-reduction solutions, and promoting the expansion of green cooperation.

As part of the event, the Green Agriculture – Food – Health Business Association (Green HCM-SME) under HCM-SME also held its first congress for the 2026–2028 tenure. Mr. Chau Minh Chinh was elected chairman of the association.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh