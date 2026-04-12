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Vietnam–Asia Net Zero association launched in Ho Chi Minh City

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The Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HCM-SME) has officially launched the Vietnam–Asia Net Zero Association (VANZA HCM-SME).

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The Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HCM-SME) has officially launched the Vietnam–Asia Net Zero Association (VANZA HCM-SME). (Photo courtesy of VANZA HCM-SME)

The first congress of the Green Agriculture – Food – Health Business Association (Green HCM-SME), under the Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (HCM-SME), for the 2026–2028 term was also held.

According to Mr. Pham Van Triem, Chairman of HCM-SME, in the context of striving toward the net-zero emissions target by 2050, VANZA HCM-SME is expected to serve as a focal point for connecting enterprises, facilitating access to technologies and emissions-reduction solutions, and promoting the expansion of green cooperation.

As part of the event, the Green Agriculture – Food – Health Business Association (Green HCM-SME) under HCM-SME also held its first congress for the 2026–2028 tenure. Mr. Chau Minh Chinh was elected chairman of the association.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vietnam–Asia Net Zero Association VANZA HCM-SME Green Agriculture – Food – Health Business Association Green HCM-SME Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises HCM-SME

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