Nearly 500 delicacies featured at Ho Chi Minh City culinary festival

Nearly 500 signature dishes from across Vietnam are being showcased at Ho Chi Minh City’s culinary festival, drawing large crowds of residents and visitors.

Residents and visitors explore culinary offerings at the festival.

On the evening of March 26, thousands of locals and tourists flocked to savor distinctive regional delicacies at the Saigontourist Group Culinary Culture and Delicacies Festival 2026.

The festival, themed “Connecting the Essence of Vietnamese Culinary Culture,” officially opened at Van Thanh Tourist Area in Thanh My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, gathering around 50 four- to five-star hotels and restaurants, along with partners from both domestic and international markets.

This year’s edition features an expanded scale, with the first-time participation of the Consulates General of the Netherlands and Thailand, alongside numerous international culinary brands.

A key highlight of the event is the experiential program, thoughtfully designed as a continuous cultural flow across Vietnam’s three regions, with each cluster representing a distinct chapter in a broader heritage journey.

Visitors savor a wide array of enticing dishes at the festival.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Chairwoman of Saigontourist Group, the event is not merely a culinary festival but also a journey of heritage connection, fostering the dissemination of cultural identity and contributing to affirming the standing of Vietnamese cuisine on the global gastronomic map. In 2026, the festival will have been elevated in terms of scale, quality, and international integration, with the ambition of becoming a hallmark cultural tourism brand of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam as a whole.

In addition to savoring nearly 500 dishes, visitors can take part in a wide range of activities, including chef and bartending competitions and booth voting, as well as thematic programs on Vietnamese cuisine and green tourism.

The festival also offers a vibrant cultural–arts space featuring traditional performances, folk games, and hands-on experiences of craft villages. Within the framework of the event, Saigontourist Travel is rolling out numerous promotional programs with substantial discounts on both domestic and international tours, combined with culinary experiences.

Over the years, the festival has been consistently honored as the “World’s Best Culinary Festival” and “Asia’s Best Culinary Festival,” reaffirming its stature as a large-scale cultural and tourism event of international caliber.

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By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh