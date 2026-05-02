Vietnam’s mobile games go global

With nearly 95 percent of downloads coming from overseas, Vietnam’s mobile game industry has shifted into an export-driven powerhouse, positioning itself as a key player in the global digital content supply chain.

The "Vietnam Mobile Game Industry Report 2025," titled "Vietnamese Games Reach Further: From Domestic Market to Global Status," was conducted by GameGeek - Gaming Central Hub.

The report was produced under the auspices of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications in professional collaboration with leading data partners such as Sensor Tower and AppsFlyer.

According to the report, with nearly 95 percent of downloads originating from overseas, Vietnam's mobile game industry is asserting its position as a digital economic sector with a primary export orientation, contributing significantly to the global digital content supply chain.

The report also highlights a significant gap between production output and domestic consumption.

Out of a total of 4.9 billion downloads of mobile game products originating from Vietnam, the domestic market accounts for a mere 5.5 percent. This means that nearly 95 percent of the production and distribution value of Vietnamese game developers is targeted at international users.

By Binh Lam - Translated by Anh Quan