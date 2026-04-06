First Asian Hackathon for a green future launched in Vietnam

Launched on April 6 in Hanoi, the regional competition brings together students across Asia to develop technology-driven solutions tackling urgent environmental challenges, with a prize pool of US$24,000.

The “Phat trien giai phap cong nghe vi tuong lai ben vung” competition (Asian Hackathon for Green Future) aims to identify technology-driven initiatives that address urgent environmental challenges.

Launched on the morning of April 6, the competition is organized by Vingroup in collaboration with Quy Vi tuong lai xanh (For Green Future Foundation), VinUni University and the Vingroup Young Technology Talent Club. It is open to undergraduate and graduate students across Asia.

This marks the first time a regional-scale competition of its kind has been held in Vietnam, with a total prize pool of US$24,000 (approximately VND632 million).

The competition seeks to promote innovation and interdisciplinary collaboration among young people.

Participants will compete in teams of up to four members, with online registration open from April 6 to May 17. Applications must include a project proposal and an introductory video. Following the preliminary round, 30 outstanding teams will be selected to join an online training program (from June 2 to June 28) to further develop their solutions with guidance from experts.

Proposed ideas will focus on three main areas: renewable energy and low-emission transportation; urban air quality and climate change adaptation; and water resources and sustainable agriculture.

The final round is scheduled to take place from July 2 to July 5 in Hanoi. Teams will receive financial support and participate in a 24-hour continuous product development challenge before presenting their solutions to the judging panel. From this stage, nine top teams will advance to the final evaluation round to determine the winner.

The competition is expected to foster a spirit of innovation linked to sustainable development, while contributing to the development of a new generation of young talents capable of cross-border collaboration to create solutions with lasting positive impact across the region.

The prize structure includes one first prize of US$8,000, one second prize of US$5,000, two third prizes of US$3,000 each, and five consolation prizes of US$1,000 each. Participants will also have opportunities to connect with experts and expand their innovation networks.

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By Vinh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan