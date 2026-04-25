Vietnam, South Korea cooperate to develop semiconductor ecosystem, supply chain

At the Vietnam–Korea Economic Forum recently held in Hanoi, FPT Corporation signed a series of key cooperation agreements in the fields of technology and semiconductors with leading partners from the Republic of Korea.

Signing of cooperation agreements between FPT and Korean Enterprises

Specifically, FPT and the Korea Fabless Industry Association (KFIA) signed a cooperation agreement aimed at building a comprehensive partnership model in the semiconductor industry. KFIA is the largest representative organization for chip design companies in the Republic of Korea, with nearly 150 member enterprises. The association plays a central role in connecting businesses across the semiconductor ecosystem and contributes to industry policy formulation.

The memorandum of understanding focuses on several key pillars, including research and development of next-generation semiconductor technologies; the development of a Vietnam–Korea semiconductor ecosystem and supply chain; the promotion of a high-quality technical workforce exchange; and leveraging business networks from both sides to expand global market opportunities.

This agreement marks a step forward in expanding FPT's presence in the South Korean market.

Signing Ceremony of cooperation agreement between FPT Corporation and GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C)

FPT Corporation and Shinhan Bank of the Republic of Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in digital finance, innovation, and strategic technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI) serving as a foundational pillar.

Under the agreement, FPT and Shinhan Bank will jointly explore innovation opportunities, leveraging AI and big data to accelerate the development of advanced solutions, enhance ecosystem connectivity, and generate new digital value.

The two parties will strengthen collaboration and knowledge transfer across a range of strategic domains, including semiconductors, quantum technologies, the low-altitude economy, future mobility, and other next-generation technologies.

FPT Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) to advance cooperation in AI-ready data center infrastructure and smart urban development in Vietnam. The partnership is aligned with national priorities to accelerate digital infrastructure development and promote sustainable smart urbanization.

The two sides will accelerate the development of large-scale data center projects in Vietnam while expanding cooperation in smart urban development, encompassing digital infrastructure, intelligent transportation systems, energy management, public security, and integrated urban services.

Through these activities and agreements, FPT continues to reinforce its role as a capable partner in delivering large-scale AI and digital transformation programs, thereby contributing to the advancement of Vietnam–Korea technological cooperation in a new phase.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh