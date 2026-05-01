ASEAN airlines’ 49th meeting held successfully in Hanoi

The 49th Meeting of ASEAN Airlines (AAM49) was successfully held in Hanoi from April 27 to 30 as part of the 53rd ASEAN Air Transport Working Group Meeting (ATWG53), hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

The event was chaired and organised by Vietnam Airlines, bringing together more than 200 delegates from 23 regional carriers, the ASEAN Secretariat, aviation authorities, and international organisations, including IATA, AAPA and EASA.

The opening session of the 49th ASEAN Airlines Meeting was formally held on April 28, highlighting Vietnam’s proactive role, sense of responsibility and growing standing in advancing ASEAN aviation connectivity and integration. Vietnam Airlines chaired and led AAM49 under the theme “Driving growth, sustainability and resilience through regional cooperation” through a series of focused discussions. — Photos courtesy of Vietnam Airlines

As a key component of ATWG53, AAM49 provided a platform for airlines and partners to review market developments, share operational and commercial experience, and discuss policy recommendations to be submitted to the ASEAN Air Transport Working Group.

A high-level roundtable dialogue among airlines addresses key challenges facing the aviation industry, providing a platform to share experience and propose solutions.

Discussions focused on three major areas: managing geopolitical and security risks amid global uncertainties; promoting sustainable development towards net-zero emissions with practical implementation pathways; and aligning growth strategies with infrastructure capacity and existing regulatory frameworks.

Vietnam Airlines will continue to serve as Chair of AAM for the 2026–27 term, covering AAM50, AAM51 and AAM52 to be hosted in Vietnam.

Mr. Nguyen Quang Trung, deputy CEO of Vietnam Airlines, delivers the opening remarks and chairs the meeting, guiding discussions throughout the conference.

The appointment reflects strong confidence from regional stakeholders and highlights Vietnam’s increasingly active role in strengthening aviation cooperation and integration within ASEAN.

In the coming period, Vietnam Airlines will continue to host and chair upcoming AAM meetings during its term, contributing to the development of a more connected, efficient and sustainable ASEAN aviation market.

VNA