Fahasa presents 50 bookcases to schools

On April 8, Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) announced a range of programs to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

Pham Minh Thuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa), provides information on activities marking the 50th anniversary of the company’s establishment. (Photo: SGGP)

From April through the end of August 2026, the company will roll out three large-scale campaigns, including customer appreciation initiatives, new product launches, and a variety of distinctive reading culture activities.

Alongside exhibitions and introductions of new publications, Fahasa will also implement the “Author of the Month” program at selected bookstores. The initiative aims to spotlight domestic authors of interest to readers, featuring new book launches, reader engagement events, and book-signing sessions.

Fahasa will present 50 book cabinets to schools as part of a series of activities marking its 50th anniversary. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, Ho Chi Minh City Book Distribution Corporation (Fahasa) is also organizing a range of community-oriented activities aimed at fostering and sustaining reading habits in schools.

The centerpiece of the initiative is the “Reading Together with Fahasa” project, under which 50 bookcases will be donated to 50 schools, with a total value of VND4 billion (US$152,000).

By Ho Son—Translated by Kim Khanh