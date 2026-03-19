New decree expands citizen identity card integration and data management

New regulations under Decree No. 58/2026/ND-CP expand data integration and streamline procedures for citizen identity cards, aiming to reduce administrative burdens and improve accuracy in national databases.

Citizens applying for Citizen Identification Cards at the Administrative Management and Social Order Police Department, Ho Chi Minh City Police. (Photo: SGGP/ Thu Hoai)

Decree No. 58/2026/ND-CP which is effective from March 15, 2026 has amended several regulations related to citizen identity cards.

Below are four notable changes

Integration of canceled ID numbers into VNeID and Citizen Card Storage

Under Clause 1, Article 12 of Decree No. 70/2024/ND-CP, information from nine-digit identity cards and canceled personal identification numbers is encrypted and embedded in the QR code on the Citizen Card. Government agencies, organizations, and individuals can scan the QR code to access this data for administrative procedures, public services, and transactions.

However, starting March 15, 2026, Clause 7, Article 5 of Decree No. 58/2026/ND-CP fully revises Article 12 of Decree No. 70/2024/ND-CP. The new regulation stipulates that information from canceled nine-digit identity cards and personal identification numbers will be encrypted and integrated not only in the QR code but also in the card’s storage component and the national digital identification application (VNeID).

This marks a key change introduced by Decree No. 58/2026/ND-CP: expanding the methods of integration and data access. Instead of being limited to QR codes, the information will now also be stored directly in the Citizen Card’s internal memory and on the VNeID app, broadening the scope for secure and convenient use.

Citizens are not asked to re-confirm their canceled 9-digit ID card number and personal identification numbers

Clause 1, Article 12 of Decree No. 70/2024/ND-CP stipulates that agencies, organizations, and individuals are not allowed to ask citizens to provide confirmation of their canceled 9-digit ID card number or personal identification number when the information has already been obtained via QR code.

As amended by Clause 7, Article 5 of Decree 58/2026/ND-CP, the revised Article 12 reaffirms that agencies, organizations, and individuals may scan QR codes on citizen identity cards or access data stored on the cards and the VNeID application to use both the 9-digit ID number. The now-cancelled personal identification numbers are used for administrative procedures, public services, transactions, and other activities. Authorities are not permitted to require citizens to provide separate confirmation of this information.

The amendment does not introduce a new ban on confirmation requests, which was already in place, but clarifies it within an expanded framework of data access, ensuring that integrated information can be used directly.

Amendments and supplements to the procedure for integrating information into identity cards

Clause 9, Article 5 of Decree No. 58/2026/ND-CP amends Clause 5, Article 20 of Decree No. 70/2024/ND-CP, revising procedures for integrating information into identity cards.

Under the updated rules, when individuals under the age of six apply for issuance, replacement, or reissuance of an identity card—or when citizens request reissuance due to loss, damage, or unusable status, or replacement following administrative boundary changes via the National Public Service Portal or the VNeID application—the process is streamlined.

Applicants or their legal representatives select the information to be integrated and submit it with the application. The identity card management agency under the Ministry of Public Security then verifies and authenticates the data using the identity card database, the national population database, and other specialized databases, integrating all information that is successfully validated.

The integration results are announced when the Identity Card is returned to the citizen. Citizens or their legal representatives pay the integration fee, update and adjust the information on the card, and the delivery service fee as prescribed by law on fees and charges.

Compared to the previous regulations in Decree No. 70/2024/ND-CP, this content is more clearly defined regarding the procedures, responsibilities of the identity card management agency, and obligations of citizens, while emphasizing the implementation of the procedure online.

Mechanism for automatically updating, correcting, and handling information errors in the national identity card database

Clause 8, Article 5 of Decree No. 58/2026/ND-CP amends and supplements Clauses 2 and 3, Article 14 of Decree No. 70/2024/ND-CP. According to the new regulations, the national identity card management agency of the Ministry of Public Security is responsible for automatically checking, verifying, and correcting/updating citizens' information in the national identity card database when changes occur, synchronized from the national population database or other databases.

If errors are identified in updated or corrected data, the national identity card management agency is responsible for coordinating with relevant bodies to rectify the information across the identity card database and other related systems. Citizens who later find that the information they provided is inaccurate or has changed may request corrections through police forces in communes, in accordance with prescribed procedures.

Compared with previous provisions, the revision clarifies the automatic update mechanism and delineates inter-agency responsibilities for data correction, enhancing consistency in the management of citizen identity information.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan