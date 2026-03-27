Ministry of Justice launches policy and law development support fund

The Ministry of Justice introduced the policy and law development support fund, a non-profit initiative designed to mobilize transparent resources for research, lawmaking, and institutional reform.

At the launching ceremony with the presence of Minister of Justice Nguyen Hai Ninh

This afternoon, in Hanoi, the Ministry of Justice held a ceremony to launch the policy and law development support fund.

The fund was established to mobilize additional resources for key activities, including strategic research, policy studies, lawmaking and legal reform, law enforcement, human resource development, and the engagement of experts, scientists, policymakers, the business community, and other stakeholders in improving the institutional framework.

Guided by the motto “Connecting resources, improving institutions, shaping the future,” the fund aims to serve as a trusted bridge between the State and society in mobilizing, receiving, and allocating lawful, transparent, and efficient resources for policy and legal development.

The policy and law development support fund operates on a non-profit basis, ensuring transparency, proper use of funds, and compliance with legal regulations. It is designed to prevent any misuse of support or sponsorship to influence or distort policymaking or to harm national interests, national defense, security, or social order and safety.

Through these efforts, the fund is expected to enhance the quality of institutions, unlock development resources, promote a stable and healthy investment and business environment, and strengthen national competitiveness.

The Ministry also outlined the fund’s operational orientation and called for participation and support from agencies, organizations, businesses, experts, scientists, legal training institutions, and the broader legal community.

The Ministry of Justice affirmed that the fund will operate in strict accordance with its mandate and legal requirements, prioritize targeted and impactful initiatives, and accelerate the application of digital technologies to standardize processes, ensure transparency, and facilitate participation from organizations and individuals.

By Anh Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan