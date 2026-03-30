New traffic regulations protect pedestrian sidewalks from motorbike encroachment

HCMC authorities are strictly enforcing traffic regulations, imposing heavy financial penalties on motorists caught riding or parking their motorbikes on pedestrian sidewalks.

Numerous people are riding motorbikes on the sidewalk along Ly Thuong Kiet Street of Tan Son Nhat Ward (Photo: SGGP)

Numerous instances of citizens parking motorbikes on pavements and streets have resulted in authorities issuing formal violation records and imposing fines for the specific offense of “improper motorbike parking, causing traffic obstruction.” Under current regulations, the act of illegally parking or riding motorbikes on sidewalks will incur severe financial penalties.

Article 7 of Decree 168/2024/ND-CP explicitly regulates the penalization and deduction of driver’s license points for riders of motorcycles, scooters, and motor-attached vehicles who violate established road traffic protocols.

Specifically, Clause 7 of Article 7 in Decree 168/2024/ND-CP clearly dictates that a monetary fine ranging from VND4-6 million (US$152-228) shall be imposed on vehicle operators committing any of the following violations:

a) Traveling in the opposite direction on a one-way street or a road displaying a “No Entry” sign, excluding violations stipulated in point b of this clause and priority vehicles actively executing urgent duties as prescribed; riding vehicles on sidewalks, except when briefly traversing the pavement to enter a residence or workplace;

b) Operating vehicles on expressways, excluding specialized vehicles designated for expressway management and maintenance;

c) Failing to comply with traffic light signals;

d) Disobeying the commands or directions of traffic control officials or authorized personnel;

e) Failing to yield or intentionally obstructing priority vehicles actively signaling their emergency duties.

In addition, violators will simultaneously incur a deduction of two points from their driving licenses.

Clause 1 of Article 77 in the 2024 Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety stipulates that roadways are strictly designated for vehicular traffic; sidewalks are exclusively reserved for pedestrians.

In essential circumstances necessitating the temporary utilization of roadways or sidewalks to facilitate political events, cultural activities, sporting events, or other approved purposes, the requesting agencies, organizations, or individuals must formulate a comprehensive temporary usage plan and secure explicit authorization from competent authorities.

The authorizing entity must subsequently issue an immediate notification to the traffic police. Those utilizing roadways or sidewalks temporarily must adhere strictly to the authorized purposes; comply with all traffic police directives; avoid disrupting road traffic order and safety; and fully restore the roadways and sidewalks to their original condition upon concluding their usage.

According to the aforementioned regulations, sidewalks are, therefore, strictly dedicated to pedestrian use. When it becomes necessary to temporarily utilize sidewalks for political events, cultural and sports activities, or alternative purposes, the entities or individuals requiring such temporary usage must devise a specific plan and obtain formal permission from the relevant authorities. This temporary sidewalk allocation must be officially communicated to the traffic police by the authorizing agency.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam