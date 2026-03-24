Law

Customs authority tightens crackdown on petroleum smuggling

SGGPO

The Department of Customs has ordered intensified patrols and inspections at border gates and seaports nationwide, directing regional units to step up surveillance and strictly handle violations in the petroleum trade.

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Customs forces, in coordination with soldiers of the Coast Guard, apprehend a case of illegal transportation of diesel fuel at sea. (Photo: Customs Department)

Today, the Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance announced that, in line with the Government’s directive to intensify efforts against petroleum smuggling and trade fraud, it has instructed all units to step up patrols and surveillance at border gates and seaports, with strict enforcement against violations.

The Anti-Smuggling Investigation Division, a part of the Department of Customs, has issued an official letter, requesting regional customs sub-departments to implement comprehensive control measures to combat smuggling and trade fraud in the petroleum business.

Regional customs divisions, particularly those operating at land border gates, inland waterways, and seaports, have been directed to intensify patrols and inspections of vehicles entering and leaving the country. Special attention is being given to boats, barges, and automobiles equipped with or showing signs of reinforced tanks and concealed containers used to smuggle petroleum products.

In addition, they must prevent the illegal entry of foreign transport vehicles to purchase petroleum products.

During the monitoring of vehicles departing the country, close attention should be paid to checking the declared quantities of fuel being used and the quantities already supplied. In addition, customs forces should continue to proactively coordinate and exchange information with local authorities and other functional forces to understand the local situation, methods, and tactics in order to deploy forces, resources, and plans to promptly detect, combat, and effectively handle smuggling.

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By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan

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petroleum smuggling trade fraud illegal entry of foreign transport vehicles petroleum products

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