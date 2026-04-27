HCMC receives 13 citizens deported from Cambodia over online fraud links

The Ho Chi Minh City Police said they had coordinated with relevant units to receive 13 Vietnamese nationals deported from Cambodia at the Dinh Ba International Border Gate in Dong Thap Province on April 27.

HCMC police, in coordination with relevant units, have received 13 Vietnamese nationals deported from Cambodia.

According to police, the individuals—residing in HCMC—had traveled to Cambodia after being lured online with offers of “light work, high pay,” and subsequently became involved in online fraud or illegal labor. Cambodian authorities later detected the violations, took action, and deported them.

Upon handover at the border gate, the HCMC Police Department’s Immigration Division, in coordination with other units, conducted identity verification and carried out procedures in accordance with the law.

Authorities then transferred three individuals to police in Dak Lak, Tay Ninh, and An Giang provinces for further investigation, as they have permanent residence and family ties in those localities.

Of the remaining ten, three were administratively sanctioned by the Dinh Ba International Border Gate Border Guard Station for “crossing the border without completing exit and entry procedures,” with total fines amounting to VND18.75 million. The others were brought back to HCMC for further investigation and verification, alongside legal awareness and education efforts to help them better understand the consequences of violations, particularly cross-border fraud activities.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against individuals and organizations that lure Vietnamese citizens abroad with promises of online job opportunities or “easy work with high pay,” often linked to scam operations in Cambodia.

By Kien Van – Translated by Thuy Doan