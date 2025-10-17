Pilot program launched for chemical tracking via VNeID

The Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) on October 16 launched a pilot program to implement a solution for the identification and traceability of chemicals, chemical precursors through the VNeID platform.

According to leaders of the C06 uder the Ministry of Public Security, counterfeit goods, imitation products, and commercial fraud remain pressing issues, causing significant economic damage. Statistics show that in 2024 alone, authorities uncovered and handled more than 47,100 violations, with an estimated value of VND425 billion (US$16.1 million). The situation has persisted into 2025, with nearly 10,000 cases addressed in the first few months of the year.

Many types of industrial chemical precursors continue to be used in the illicit production of synthetic drugs, while numerous unidentified or unregulated chemicals are being used in the preparation of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food products, and pesticides, posing serious risks to public health.

The pilot implementation of the chemical and precursor identification and traceability solution is expected to address existing regulatory gaps caused by the lack of data integration across sectors. The Ministry of Public Security has pledged to further refine the system, adhering to a people- and business-centric approach. The goal is to ensure that the platform is deployed in a unified, secure, efficient, and sustainable manner.

