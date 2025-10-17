Law

Pilot program launched for chemical tracking via VNeID

SGGP

The Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) on October 16 launched a pilot program to implement a solution for the identification and traceability of chemicals, chemical precursors through the VNeID platform.

dsc-0193-9060-9181.jpg
The Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) on October 16 launches a pilot program to implement a solution for the identification and traceability of chemicals, chemical precursors through the VNeID platform. (Photo: SGGP)

According to leaders of the C06 uder the Ministry of Public Security, counterfeit goods, imitation products, and commercial fraud remain pressing issues, causing significant economic damage. Statistics show that in 2024 alone, authorities uncovered and handled more than 47,100 violations, with an estimated value of VND425 billion (US$16.1 million). The situation has persisted into 2025, with nearly 10,000 cases addressed in the first few months of the year.

Many types of industrial chemical precursors continue to be used in the illicit production of synthetic drugs, while numerous unidentified or unregulated chemicals are being used in the preparation of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food products, and pesticides, posing serious risks to public health.

The pilot implementation of the chemical and precursor identification and traceability solution is expected to address existing regulatory gaps caused by the lack of data integration across sectors. The Ministry of Public Security has pledged to further refine the system, adhering to a people- and business-centric approach. The goal is to ensure that the platform is deployed in a unified, secure, efficient, and sustainable manner.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Pilot program launched for chemical tracking Department of Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) identification and traceability of chemicals chemical precursors VNeID

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn