Virtual assistant app heralds promising future for Vietnam drug prevention

Captain Tran Dinh Cuong (far right) is passionately instructing colleagues on utilizing the innovative “Virtual Assistant” software for the meticulous compilation of drug subject dossiers

In Hoa Hiep Commune of HCMC, compiling drug processing dossiers has perpetually been an overwhelmingly burdensome obligation for years, demanding rigorous precision and consuming huge amounts of time from the grassroots police force.

Each processing record necessitates navigating through dozens of forms containing hundreds of information fields, plagued by severe redundancies. The repetitive, manual data entry not only amplified the workload but also harbored potential risks of errors, significantly compromising the uniformity and legal validity of the files.

Since early 2026, with the operational deployment of the highly innovative “Virtual Assistant” software, these formidable obstacles are being systematically dismantled. The timeframe required to finalize a comprehensive document has been astonishingly reduced from one to two hours down to a mere five to ten minutes. For complex cases involving multiple subjects, instead of agonizing over a couple of days as previously required, police officers now only need an hour or two to accomplish the entire file with substantially heightened accuracy.

In addition, this cutting-edge application facilitates automated data population, seamlessly linking data across different forms and simultaneously exporting dozens of document templates with a single, streamlined operation.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Hoa Hiep Commune Public Security Division has flawlessly compiled 29 dossiers directing subjects to undergo rehabilitation via this intelligent system. Captain Pham Van Thuc, Deputy Chief of the Hoa Hiep Commune Public Security Division, appraised this as a profoundly practical solution that significantly cuts filing time, meticulously curtails errors, and guarantees data synchronization. Consequently, it remarkably drives the efficacy of digital transformation and technological application in the relentless fight against narcotics.

Dat Do Commune in HCMC has also deployed this software, enjoying its formidable efficacy. According to Lieutenant Bui Van Linh, a member of the Crime Prevention Police Squad in Dat Do Commune, officers previously had to manually process nearly 30 forms, squandering immense time and effort.

Presently, by merely inputting fundamental information, the system autonomously populates all relevant forms while simultaneously permitting rapid data storage and retrieval. The software even cleverly integrates imagery, tracks deadlines, and issues proactive expiration alerts, empowering officers to be significantly more proactive in their duties.

Through its practical implementation, the dossier processing time at the unit has been phenomenally curtailed by over 90 percent compared to the past. The accurate digitization of data also ensures that the statistical tracking of illicit drug users and post-rehabilitation individuals becomes exceptionally rigorous, continuous, and highly effective.

Few are aware that this profoundly beneficial software, currently adopted by numerous units, was directly architected by a communal police officer devoid of any specialized foundational background in information technology.

Originating from glaring inadequacies in daily operations, Captain Tran Dinh Cuong, Deputy Chief of the Xuan Son Commune Public Security Division, autonomously mastered programming via online resources to progressively actualize his visionary concept. At that time, he was serving as the Deputy Chief of the Suoi Rao Commune Public Security Division (formerly Chau Duc District, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province).

Juggling professional duties during the day and family obligations in the evening, he persistently coded line by line deep into the night. The demanding testing and refinement phase stretched over many months, punctuated by numerous failures; yet, the immense operational pressure coupled with an unwavering sense of duty precluded him from surrendering.

In late 2024, the groundbreaking software for compiling and tracking drug documents to assist communal police was officially launched. The application is skillfully designed to directly eliminate bottlenecks in dossier compilation, permitting single-entry data that automatically distributes across multiple forms while standardizing protocols to minimize errors.

The robust system further integrates functions for alerts, storage, and information retrieval, fundamentally empowering officers to be more proactive. Crucially, the software can function entirely offline, guaranteeing absolute confidentiality and perfectly accommodating the infrastructural constraints of numerous localities.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Tran Quoc Nam, Chief of the Xuan Son Commune Public Security Division, recognized this as an exemplary model of the proactive, creative spirit inherent in the younger generation amidst the digital transformation era. This brilliant initiative not only yields highly practical efficacy in specialized operations but also acts as a medium for cultivating a modernized, technology-driven working methodology, flawlessly fulfilling duties in this dynamic new era.

Upon its implementation, this pioneering initiative swiftly spreads to numerous grassroots police units, extending its reach far beyond HCMC to span the entire nation. The innovation has phenomenally alleviated the workload, thereby granting local police officers invaluable supplementary time to deeply embed themselves within their jurisdictions. This strategic pivot remarkably bolsters the effectiveness of preventive measures and heralds a profoundly promising future in the relentless suppression of criminal activities and the overarching war against drugs.

By Truc Giang – Translated by Thanh Tam