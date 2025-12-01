Seamless air travel with VNeID, self-service kiosks

Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on December 1

From December 1, Vietnam Airlines passengers traveling through airports nationwide can begin their domestic journeys with a “fast – streamlined – self-directed” experience, as the entire check-in process has been significantly simplified through the use of the VNeID application and self-service kiosks.

A quick survey at Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport this morning showed many passengers surprised that it took only a few dozen seconds to complete check-in, print their own boarding passes, and head straight to the security screening area without the long queues seen previously. For travelers without checked baggage, simply scanning their VNeID or using the self-service kiosk is enough to complete the full process from start to finish.

Passengers complete facial-recognition verification.

Airport entry procedures are now faster than before.

Passengers with checked baggage or those requiring special assistance—such as seniors, unaccompanied minors, or people with mobility needs—will still follow the traditional check-in procedure. However, thanks to the new passenger flow arrangement, the number of people crowding at check-in counters has dropped sharply, helping ease congestion and significantly reduce waiting time.

According to Vietnam Airlines, passengers without checked baggage may now complete the entire travel sequence independently—booking tickets, checking in, passing through security, and boarding—using biometric authentication and the digital identity system. After checking in at the kiosk, passengers proceed directly to security screening and then to the boarding gate through an automated control system.

Nguyen Ngoc Thanh, a Hanoi resident and one of the early users of the service, said he was highly satisfied with the change. “Technology makes the process faster, cleaner, and far more efficient. This is an important step forward that maximizes convenience for passengers,” he shared.

Echoing that view, Ho Anh Vu from HCMC said that long queues used to be exhausting and time-consuming, but the new system has made the experience much smoother and more flexible. Nguyen Ngoc Quang Thai, also from HCMC, praised the expansion of automated control gates, which he said helps ease congestion and shortens travel time inside the airport.

Travelers perform full self-service check-in at automated kiosks.

Aviation technology solutions are enhancing the passenger experience.

Many passengers were particularly impressed with using VNeID to pass through security and board the aircraft. Le Thi Lan Anh from HCMC remarked: “This change eliminates prolonged waiting, saves time, and reduces fatigue for travelers.”

The synchronized rollout of technological solutions in aviation follows Directive 24/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister to accelerate the use of population data, digital identity, and electronic authentication. The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), in coordination with carriers including Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet, is guiding passengers to use their citizen ID cards or VNeID for biometric enrollment to support automated security screening and boarding on domestic flights.

The sector-wide implementation beginning in early December is expected to enhance the passenger experience, reduce airport congestion, and further advance the aviation industry’s digital transformation.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Thuy Doan