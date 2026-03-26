Former Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien prosecuted

The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien for “violating regulations on management and use of State property, causing losses and wastefulness.”

The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien for “violating regulations on management and use of State property, causing losses and wastefulness” in a case related to the construction of the second campuses of Bach Mai Hospital and Viet Duc University Hospital.

The case of “Violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and wastefulness; Fraudulent appropriation of property; and Taking bribes,” occurred at the Ministry of Health and related units.

Former Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien

Along with her, others prosecuted on the same charge include Nguyen Kim Trung, former Deputy Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Projects and former Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Equipment and Works under the Ministry of Health; Tran Van Sinh, former Deputy Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Construction Projects under the Ministry of Health; and Dao Xuan Sinh, former Director of the SHT Vietnam Investment, Construction and Consulting JSC.

The procuracy has also charged Nguyen Chien Thang, former Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Projects, and Nguyen Huu Tuan, former Director of the Management Board of Key Medical Construction Projects, for “violating regulations on the management and use of State property, causing loss and wastefulness” and “Taking bribes.”

Meanwhile, Le Thanh Thiem, Director of Sao Nam Song Hong Co., Ltd., has been prosecuted on the charge of “Fraudulent appropriation of property.”

According to the indictment, although the Prime Minister had not approved the hiring of foreign consultants for project formulation and technical and construction design of the two projects, Nguyen Chien Thang still signed proposals for Nguyen Thi Kim Tien to issue decisions permitting the engagement of foreign consultants and approving plans for architectural design selection.

The proposals also allowed VK Architects and Engineers to prepare and present architectural design options and approve the results of the architectural design selection for both projects. Based on the approved architectural plans, Nguyen Chien Thang directed subordinates, including Nguyen Kim Trung, Nguyen Huu Tuan and Tran Van Sinh, to finalise and legitimise contractor appointment dossiers in violation of legal regulations, enabling the VK Studio – Institute of Medical Equipment consortium to implement consultancy packages TV4/2014 and TV5/2014. The acts, in coordination with Dao Xuan Sinh, caused losses of more than VND70 billion (US$2.65 million) to the State.

In addition, to ensure the projects' progress, Thang directed that bidding packages not be divided according to technical characteristics and implementation sequence to maintain project synchronisation. Although the proposal lacked sufficient grounds for such non-division, Nguyen Doan Tu, then Deputy Director of the Department of Medical Equipment and Works, chaired appraisal meetings and submitted documents for Nguyen Thi Kim Tien to approve the decisions.

Following Nguyen Thi Kim Tien's approval, Nguyen Chien Thang directed the preparation and approval of bidding documents, contractor selection and implementation of packages XDBM-01 and XDVD-01 in violation of regulations. Numerous irregularities led to difficulties in project implementation, causing delays, suspension and failure to meet set objectives, resulting in a waste of more than VND733 billion in State assets.

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