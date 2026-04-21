Authorities warn of travel scams targeting tourists during holiday season

Tourism authorities in Ho Chi Minh City and Hue have issued warnings about increasingly sophisticated scams involving vacation ownership contracts, travel packages and fake booking platforms, especially during peak holiday periods.

As of April 20, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that fraud related to “vacation ownership” contracts and travel point cards has become increasingly sophisticated, especially during peak holiday seasons such as Tet (Lunar New Year).

Some companies use aggressive tactics to pressure customers into signing contracts, resulting in financial losses and disrupting the tourism sector.

Tourists visit and shop at Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the first quarter of 2026, the department received dozens of complaints related to tourism businesses, mainly involving vacation package sales, contract violations and related disputes. After review, seven cases were transferred to relevant authorities, including one linked to vacation ownership and six cases showing signs of non-cooperation, which were forwarded to the Ho Chi Minh City Police for further investigation.

The department has also issued a travel safety handbook warning the public about common scam tactics and proposed coordination measures to ensure tourism security.

Similarly, the Hue City Department of Tourism has also issued warnings about scams ahead of the National Reunification Day (April 30)–May Day holiday and the 2026 summer travel season.

Fraudsters are reportedly creating fake verified social media pages and nearly identical websites of reputable hotels, resorts, and travel agencies. They post heavily discounted travel deals to attract customers, pressure them to make deposits, and then block contact after receiving payment.

Officials advise travelers to carefully verify the legal status of service providers, thoroughly review contracts, especially clauses on customer rights, responsibilities, pricing and fees, and only book through official websites or reputable companies. They also caution against publicly sharing personal information and travel plans on social media to avoid exploitation.

By Thi Hong, Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong