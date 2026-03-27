Authorities arrest key suspects in ONUS crypto exchange scam

Vietnamese authorities have dismantled a massive cryptocurrency fraud ring operating through the ONUS exchange, arresting key figures for severe asset misappropriation and money laundering.

Defendant Vuong Le Vinh Nhan (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)

On March 20 and 21, numerous task forces across Hanoi, HCMC, Can Tho City, Da Nang City, and Dak Lak Province, together with the Economic Security Agency, the Investigation Security Agency (both under the Ministry of Public Security), simultaneously launched extensive search operations and summoned over 140 associated individuals.

These interrogations aimed to reveal severe violations pertaining to the crime of “utilizing computer networks, telecommunications, and electronic devices to execute asset misappropriation.”

During the rigorous interrogation process, investigative agencies successfully confiscated numerous computers, mobile phones, electronic evidence, and physical assets, alongside other documents confirming the suspects’ criminal activities. Concurrently, authorities effectively prevented the offenders from destroying crucial evidence or dispersing stolen assets, thereby actively stopping further devastating financial losses for the victims.

Then on March 23, the Investigation Security Agency officially initiated criminal proceedings for the offenses of “utilizing computer networks, telecommunications, or electronic devices to execute asset misappropriation” and “money laundering,” which transpired in Hanoi and the other implicated provinces and municipalities.

Defendant Ngo Thi Thao and Tran Quang Chien (Photo: Ministry of Public Security)

Based on preliminary investigative outcomes, the authorities determined that from 2018 to the present,

Vuong Le Vinh Nhan (42 years old, residing in Tan An Ward, Can Tho City, General Director of the Digital Asset Management JSC.);

Tran Quang Chien (born in 1991, residing in Duong Noi Ward, Hanoi), serving as the technical administrator of the ONUS cryptocurrency exchange);

Ngo Thi Thao (born in 1994, residing in Phu Thuan Ward, HCMC, serving as the Director of HANAGOLD Jewelry JSC);

alongside several accomplices, systematically fabricated cryptocurrencies such as VNDC, ONUS, and HNG.

To misappropriate capital, Vuong Le Vinh Nhan directed defendants to disseminate fabricated promotional information and sell digital tokens to unsuspecting investors via the ONUS exchange. They executed fraudulent transactions, actively manipulating artificial supply and demand.

The investigative agency issued a prosecution decision and a temporary detention order for one specific individual charged exclusively with “money laundering” (the identity of this particular defendant hasn’t yet been publicly disclosed).

The Supreme People’s Procuracy (Agency 1) has officially ratified the prosecution decisions and temporary detention warrants for all the aforementioned suspects.

The police strongly advise citizens to maintain serious caution regarding online investment solicitations, particularly those aggressively promoting self-proclaimed “technological ecosystems,” “virtual currencies,” or “cryptocurrencies” accompanied by unrealistic promises of extraordinarily high returns and exorbitant interest rates.

The offenders’ sophisticated tricks involve programming fraudulent virtual currencies and developing a sprawling network to systematically mislead and lure citizens into participating in illicit capital mobilization packages and cryptocurrency projects. They deceptively promote highly lucrative commission rates, operating firmly within an illegal multi-level marketing framework.

The public is also strongly cautioned to remain alert against opportunistic criminals who might exploit this ongoing case to execute secondary scams under the guise of “assisted withdrawals” or “account restoration.”

By Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam