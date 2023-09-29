HCMC updates OVs on regulations on residence, identity cards

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs held a conference on September 29 to disseminate legal regulations on permanent residence registration and identity cards for OVs.

Held in both in-person and online formats, the event gathered 50 OVs in the city and connected with the Vietnamese communities in Europe, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

Speaking at the event, vice chairwoman of the committee Dinh Thi Phuong Thao affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always consider the Vietnamese communities abroad an inseparable part of the Vietnamese people.

In recent years, more and more OVs have returned home for study, investment and settling down their lives. Many of them also expressed their desires to obtain identity cards to make their administrative procedures, civil transactions and public services easier in Vietnam.

The Politburo’s Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW on OV affairs in the new situation focuses on helping OVs have a strong legal status and integrate into the host society while creating favorable conditions for them to make effective contributions to the process of national construction and defense, she added.

At the event, representatives from the municipal Department of Public Security and the Department of Justice updated the participants about the Residence Law and current legal regulations regarding permanent residence registration and identity cards for Vietnamese nationals abroad. They also answered questions about relevant issues.