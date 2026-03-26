Nguyen Dinh Thang prosecuted on terrorism charge, urged to surrender

The People’s Procuracy of Dak Lak on Wednesday announced that it has issued an indictment against Nguyen Dinh Thang from Ho Chi Minh City on a charge of terrorism under Article 299 of Vietnam’s Criminal Code.

Nguyen Dinh Thang. (Photo: cand.vn)

According to the indictment dated March 9, Nguyen Dinh Thang, born on March 9, 1958, is prosecuted under Clause 2, Article 299. Before fleeing abroad, he resided at 14/40C Ky Dong street, Nhieu Loc ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

In connection with the case, on February 27, the security investigation agency of the Dak Lak Police also issued a wanted notice for him, calling on him to surrender to facilitate investigation, prosecution and trial proceedings and to benefit from the State’s leniency policy.

Earlier, on January 16, the agency initiated criminal proceedings over a terrorism case linked to the attacks of June 11, 2023, in Dak Lak Province. Investigators said there was sufficient evidence that he directed, incited and assisted Y Quynh Bdap, an ethnic Ede individual, in organising domestic accomplices to carry out acts of terrorism and murder on that date.

VNA