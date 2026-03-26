Law

Nguyen Dinh Thang prosecuted on terrorism charge, urged to surrender

The People’s Procuracy of Dak Lak on Wednesday announced that it has issued an indictment against Nguyen Dinh Thang from Ho Chi Minh City on a charge of terrorism under Article 299 of Vietnam’s Criminal Code.

492778_5437089831229149_img-001.jpg
Nguyen Dinh Thang. (Photo: cand.vn)

According to the indictment dated March 9, Nguyen Dinh Thang, born on March 9, 1958, is prosecuted under Clause 2, Article 299. Before fleeing abroad, he resided at 14/40C Ky Dong street, Nhieu Loc ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

In connection with the case, on February 27, the security investigation agency of the Dak Lak Police also issued a wanted notice for him, calling on him to surrender to facilitate investigation, prosecution and trial proceedings and to benefit from the State’s leniency policy.

Earlier, on January 16, the agency initiated criminal proceedings over a terrorism case linked to the attacks of June 11, 2023, in Dak Lak Province. Investigators said there was sufficient evidence that he directed, incited and assisted Y Quynh Bdap, an ethnic Ede individual, in organising domestic accomplices to carry out acts of terrorism and murder on that date.

VNA

Tags

Nguyen Dinh Thang terrorism charge Dak Lak Police prosecution investigation benefit from the State’s leniency policy People’s Procuracy of Dak Lak

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn