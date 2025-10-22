“Red book” to be integrated into VNeID

The Ministry of Public Security is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to develop a feature on the VNeID app, allowing citizens to submit and verify information on land use rights.

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) on October 21 announced that the Ministry of Public Security is collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to develop the feature on VNeID.

Following the implementation of the two-tier local government model, numerous specific land-related responsibilities have been delegated to the commune, ward, and special administrative levels.

However, information on land users, including land details, ID cards, and citizen identification on issued land use right certificates (red book) has been recorded over different periods.

This integration will serve as a tool for authorities to process land-related administrative procedures for citizens and businesses under a one-stop, interconnected service mechanism.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong