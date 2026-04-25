Law

5th “Digital Citizen Station” inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP

A “Digital Citizen Station” located in the CityLand Park Hills urban area in Go Vap Ward was inaugurated on April 24.This is the fifth station of its kind to be put into operation in Ho Chi Minh City.

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At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

The inauguration ceremony was jointly organized by the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) under the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security.

The “Digital Citizen Station,” developed on the technological platform provided by GoTrust Company, is designed to support residents in performing more than 200 online public administrative procedures. The system primarily focuses on areas such as residence registration, civil status, and public security-related services.

Users can access and complete procedures through authentication via the VNeID digital identity platform or the citizen identification card, helping to streamline administrative processes and enhance convenience for the public.

In the field of healthcare and public health services, the Digital Citizen Station integrates automated systems and the support of the Long Chau Pharmacy chain, enabling residents to monitor health indicators, access online medical consultations, register for vaccination services, purchase pharmaceuticals, and receive fast delivery.

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Colonel Tran Hong Phu, Deputy Director of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06), speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Colonel Tran Hong Phu, Deputy Director of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06), highly appreciated the proactive and innovative efforts of the Ho Chi Minh City Police and relevant units in piloting and implementing the Digital Citizen Stations.

C06 and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security are set to evaluate and refine the model, with a plan to expand the digital citizen station network to 100 locations across the city in 2026, before rolling out nationwide.

The official emphasized that the establishment of a multi-utility kiosk ecosystem marks a new approach to delivering public administrative services and essential utilities in a more centralized, convenient, and modern manner. This transformation is expected to significantly reduce processing time, lower social costs, and enhance overall convenience for citizens.

Immediately following the inauguration ceremony, delegates visited the Digital Citizen Station located at the CityLand Park Hills urban area to observe its operational functions and service model in practice.

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Delegates and residents experience the “Digital Citizen Station”. (Photo: SGGP)
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Representatives of participating agencies and partner organizations sign cooperation agreements on the implementation of the “Digital Citizen Station”. (Photo: SGGP)
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Residents receive free medical check-ups. (Photo: SGGP)
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Delegates and residents experience the “Digital Citizen Station”. (Photo: SGGP)
By Manh Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Digital Citizen Station Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06) Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security online public administrative procedures.

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