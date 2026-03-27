Former investigators in female student death case in Vinh Long arrested

Authorities have arrested a former deputy head of the Police Investigation Agency of the former district of Tra On for alleged involvement in handling a traffic accident case that resulted in the death of a female student in Vinh Long Province.

Accident scene

In connection with the traffic accident that resulted in the death of ninth-grade student Nguyen Ngoc Bao Tr., a case that has drawn significant public concern, the Supreme People’s Procuracy’s Investigation Agency on March 26 announced the initiation of criminal proceedings against two former police officials in Vinh Long Province.

According to the announcement, the Investigation Agency under the Supreme People’s Procuracy has decided to prosecute two defendants, both of whom previously served as the leader and investigator at the Police Investigation Agency of the former district of Tra On, Vinh Long Province.

The two accused are Le Quoc Viet, former Deputy Head of the Police Investigation Agency of the former district of Tra On, and Nguyen Quoc Khanh, former investigator of the same unit.

They are being investigated for the alleged offense of “failure to prosecute a criminal offender" in relation to the handling of the traffic accident case that led to the death of the female student.

According to preliminary findings, during the handling of the traffic accident that occurred on April 9, 2024, along Provincial Road 901, in Vinh Loi Hamlet, Vinh Xuan Commune, in the former province of Vinh Long, there were sufficient grounds to determine that driver Nguyen Van Bao Trung committed the act of “overtaking without ensuring safety,” which was identified as the main cause of the accident.

However, despite this basis, Le Quoc Viet and Nguyen Quoc Khanh failed to initiate criminal proceedings against the driver in accordance with legal regulations.

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh