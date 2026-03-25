Tay Ninh supports visa extensions for foreigners unable to exit due to conflicts

Authorities in Tay Ninh are implementing measures to extend temporary residence for foreign nationals impacted by global conflicts, while enhancing supervision to ensure adherence to immigration regulations.

On March 25, the Immigration Management Division under Tay Ninh Provincial Department of Public Security announced that the unit is implementing support measures to extend temporary residence for foreigners unable to exit the country due to conflict-related disruptions, helping ensure stable stays and compliance with legal regulations.

According to guidance from the Ministry of Public Security, temporary stay extensions apply to foreigners who cannot leave Vietnam due to objective reasons related to global conflict situations.

Specifically, eligible individuals include citizens from countries affected by armed conflicts, who may be granted multiple extensions of temporary stay, each not exceeding 30 days, until they are able to return home.

Tay Ninh Provincial Police support visa extensions for foreign nationals affected by conflicts, as well as tighten management of foreign residents in the locality.

Citizens from countries not directly affected by conflict but whose travel plans are disrupted, such as those requiring transit through airports in the Middle East or flying over closed airspace, may be granted a temporary stay extension of up to 30 days and are advised to proactively arrange alternative travel plans for departure.

Alongside facilitating visa extensions, authorities in Tay Ninh Province are also strengthening inspections and management of foreign residents.

Recently, local police have detected and deported several foreign nationals who entered on tourist visas but overstayed or worked illegally.

Authorities have advised foreign nationals to strictly comply with regulations on entry, exit, residence, and employment, ensuring that activities align with visa purposes and that residence declarations are properly completed.

Organizations and individuals employing foreign workers are also urged to proactively review and comply with relevant legal requirements.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong