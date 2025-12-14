HCMC enforces strict VNEID declarations for crew members

Ho Chi Minh City authorities have intensified inspections to ensure full compliance with electronic traceability and VNeID registration requirements for fishing vessels and crew.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh inspects fishing vessels docking at Incomap port.

On December 13, a working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, led by Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh, conducted an inspection on the prevention of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing at several fishing ports, including Incomap in Vung Tau Ward, Cat Lo in Phuoc Thang Ward, Hung Thai, and Tan Phuoc in Long Hai Commune.

During the inspection, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh instructed port authorities to strictly implement the electronic catch documentation and electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) systems for 100 percent of fishing vessels entering and leaving the ports. He emphasized the need to monitor catch volume as the basis for traceability, issuance of source-of-origin certificates (SC/CC) in accordance with regulations. Responsible forces were also required to strictly enforce crew declarations via the VNeID system whenever vessels depart from or arrive at port.

For fishing vessels currently operating at sea with expired or soon-to-expire registration certificates, Vice Chairman Hoang Nguyen Dinh directed the Ho Chi Minh City Sub-Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance to send text notifications to captains, urging them to return to shore for timely re-inspection to avoid violations.

By Thanh Huy - Translated by Anh Quan