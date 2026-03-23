HCMC police receive 34 Vietnamese citizens deported from US

HCMC police have received 34 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States, authorities said on March 23.

HCMC police have received 34 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States.

HCMC police have received 34 Vietnamese citizens deported from the United States, as part of coordinated efforts with relevant agencies to ensure lawful procedures, diplomatic considerations, and the protection of citizens’ legitimate rights.

Accordingly, before leaving Vietnam, all of the individuals had permanent household registration in HCMC. They were subject to deportation after violating the law or failing to meet residency requirements, and were handed over to Vietnamese authorities by the host country in accordance with regulations.

The reception process was carried out in strict compliance with the law, while also ensuring diplomatic considerations and safeguarding the lawful rights of the citizens in a humanitarian spirit. The task force verified their identities, provided initial assistance, managed the handover procedures, and transferred them to their local authorities and families to help them stabilize their lives.

The activity also contributes to strengthening international cooperation between Vietnam and its partners, improving the effectiveness of state management of immigration, and ensuring social order and security.

The Immigration Management Division of the HCMC Police Department noted that in recent times, the number of Vietnamese citizens deported or repatriated from abroad has shown complex developments and increased significantly, particularly from countries such as the United States, Cambodia, and Canada.

In the first three months of 2026, the Immigration Department reported 139 cases of Vietnamese citizens deported to HCMC, mainly from the United States (77 cases), Cambodia (58 cases), and Canada (4 cases).

The HCMC Police Department has advised citizens who travel abroad for work, study, or residence to strictly comply with the laws of host countries and avoid violations related to residency or illegal employment, which could lead to penalties, detention, or deportation and cause serious legal consequences.

By Cam Nuong – Translated by Thuy Doan