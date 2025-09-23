Weather

Ministry urges dike reinforcement as storm Ragasa nears

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued a directive to local authorities from Quang Ninh Province to Ha Tinh Province to brace for powerful winds, high tides, and torrential rain.

dyke.jpg
Dykes in coastal areas ( Illustrative photo)

Seven coastal provinces and cities are under urgent orders to protect their dyke systems from the approaching storm No. 9 or Ragasa.

Meteorologists forecast that starting early on September 25, coastal areas from Quang Ninh Province to Thanh Hoa Province will face winds reaching levels 9-10, with gusts up to 12. These conditions, combined with rising water and large waves, could lead to landslides and threaten the integrity of sea dykes and seawalls.

Furthermore, significant to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated from the evening of September 24 through the 26 in the Northern region, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, which heightens the risk of river flooding and poses additional threats to dykes.

In its dispatch, the ministry urged localities to follow the Prime Minister's directive and take immediate action. They must inspect and reinforce critical dyke sections.

Local governments were also instructed to increase patrols, prepare emergency response teams, and stockpile materials to handle any incidents using the 'four on-site' approach. They are required to closely monitor the storm's progression and report any incidents to the ministry for coordination.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention confirmed that all seven localities have received the urgent notice. These provinces and cities are home to vital sea dykes that are directly in the path of the storm and face a significant threat.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan

