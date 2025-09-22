Ministry of Construction takes urgent action against typhoon Ragasa

In response to the unpredictable developments of typhoon Ragasa, the Ministry of Construction issued an urgent dispatch directing agencies and localities to take emergency measures to minimize damage.

Under the direction, the Vietnam Directorate for Roads has been instructed to inspect, review and arrange essential personnel, vehicles and materials along key national highways; to be ready to lock roads, regulate traffic, and ensure safety during flooding or landslides.

The Vietnam Railway Authority was directed to increase patrols along rail lines, bridges, tunnels and hilly sections; to prepare equipment for rapid incident response and adjust train schedules when necessary.

The Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterways Administration has been instructed to coordinate with local authorities to strictly control vessel operations, prevent fishermen and boats from entering hazardous areas, and guide safe shelters for vessels.

Airlines have been instructed to ensure absolute safety for passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam was urged to direct airlines to closely monitor weather-related conditions, adjust flight schedules, and ensure absolute safety for passengers.

The Ministry of Construction also called on local construction departments in areas affected by typhoon Ragasa (storm No. 9) to urgently inspect and review flood- and landslide-prone sites; proactively plan to trim trees, protect construction sites, and arrange 24/7 on-duty staff to promptly handle arising situations.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong