Ragasa disrupts air travel, Vietnam-China flights grounded

Airlines have canceled numerous flights between Vietnam and China as a result of disruptions from storm No. 9 in the East Sea, internationally known as Ragasa.

The storm's path has forced major carriers to reroute or suspend services to ensure passenger safety.

Vietnam Airlines confirmed it has rerouted flights to avoid the storm's core. The national carrier has also canceled all flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong for September 23. The airline warned that the cancellations could lead to a domino effect, affecting other domestic and international flights throughout the day.

Vietjet Air has also suspended services. The airline's cancellations on September 23 include:

  • VJ8892/VJ8893 between Da Nang and Macao
  • VJ876/VJ877 between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong

The airline stated that further flights may also face delays or cancellations due to the storm.

In response to the severe weather, both airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to regularly check flight statuses before heading to the airport. They also emphasized the importance of keeping seat belts fastened at all times during flight, as a precaution against unexpected air turbulence.

The Ministry of Construction previously issued a directive to the aviation industry, ordering a review of flight plans to minimize the storm's impact and prioritize passenger safety.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan

