Long Thanh Airport positioned as catalyst for Dong Nai’s tourism boom

According to experts and provincial leaders, the upcoming operation of Long Thanh International Airport will serve as the nucleus for transforming Dong Nai Province into a strategic hub for tourism, culture, and services in the Southern region.

At a scientific seminar held this afternoon, experts and provincial leaders emphasized that the upcoming operation of Long Thanh International Airport will serve as the nucleus for transforming Dong Nai Province into a strategic hub for tourism, culture, and services in the Southern region.

This afternoon in Tran Bien Ward, the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province, in collaboration with the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, convened a scientific seminar to discuss tourism development strategies in the province’s evolving context.

100-year-old pottery craft in Dong Nai Province

Representatives from the University highlighted that Dong Nai Province is entering a new stage of growth, marked by significant shifts in spatial planning, scale, and its role within the Southern economic corridor. These transformations present both opportunities and challenges, underscoring the need to redefine tourism development with a comprehensive, long-term vision aligned to the province’s new positioning.

In recent years, Dong Nai Province has gradually affirmed its role as an important industrial and logistics center of the country. Along with the formation of large-scale infrastructure projects, especially Long Thanh International Airport, and the expansion of development space, Dong Nai Province is facing the opportunity to become a strategic connection point not only in economics but also in tourism, culture, and services.

Experts emphasize that Dong Nai Province holds distinctive tourism assets such as the Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve, Cat Tien National Park with the Bau Sau Ramsar Site, Tri An Lake, and a diverse network of historical relics.

Le Truong Son, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee

With Long Thanh International Airport preparing to launch its first phase of operations—designed to accommodate up to 25 million passengers annually and manage about 80 percent of international flights from Ho Chi Minh City—the province faces a critical paradox. International tourist arrivals are expected to rise sharply, yet its data infrastructure and digital promotion capacity remain at an early stage of development, creating challenges in fully leveraging this growth.

Le Truong Son, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said the province is facing a new opportunity to create a strong transformation for the tourism industry. The upcoming commercial operation of Long Thanh International Airport will be a major boost and a catalyst for opening up new development opportunities for Dong Nai. In addition, the province is urgently developing and proposing mechanisms and policies to the Government and the National Assembly to create further impetus for development in the new phase.

By Phu Ngan - Translated by Anh Quan