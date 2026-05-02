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Tan Son Nhat Airport expects over 112,000 passengers on May 2

SGGPO

Passenger volumes at Tan Son Nhat International Airport remain high during the holiday.

On the morning of May 2, the airport’s Operations Center reported that during the holiday period, Tan Son Nhat International Airport has maintained strong activity, with 709 flights planned for about 112,780 passengers.

Passenger flights account for the majority, with 681 services, alongside 15 charter flights, nine cargo flights and four special flights.

Of the total, 355 flights are departures, including 205 domestic and 150 international, while 354 are arrivals, comprising 206 domestic and 148 international flights.

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Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

In terms of passenger volume, outbound traffic is estimated at 49,168 travelers, including 25,261 domestic and 23,907 international passengers. Arrivals are higher, reaching 63,612 passengers, with 36,247 domestic and 27,365 international travelers.

Traffic is distributed across terminals at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, with Terminal 1 managing 73 domestic departures (10,356 passengers) and 73 arrivals (14,979 passengers). Terminal 3 will handle 130 departures (14,905 passengers) and 132 arrivals (21,268 passengers), while Terminal 2 is set for 145 international departures (23,907 passengers) and 143 arrivals (27,365 passengers).

Compared to May 1, operational output has increased significantly. The airport previously recorded 658 flights and 98,969 passengers.

The surge reflects sustained high travel demand during the holiday peak, underscoring the need for aviation authorities and service providers to maintain close coordination to ensure safety, security and service quality for passengers.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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