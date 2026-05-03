Hanoi welcomes around 1.35 million tourist arrivals during holiday

During the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the April 30 and May 1 holidays, Hanoi was estimated to have received around 1.35 million tourist arrivals, announced the Hanoi Department of Tourism on May 3.

Visitors visit Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature). (Photo: SGGP)

Of the total, more than 248,000 were international visitors, while domestic tourists exceeded 1.1 million arrivals. The overall tourism revenue during the period was estimated at over VND5 trillion (US$190 million).

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, major destinations such as Hoan Kiem Lake, Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), and Thang Long Imperial Citadel, along with parks and public spaces, saw a marked increase in visitor numbers during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification (April 30), and May Day (May 1) holidays.

Statistics from individual attractions highlight the strong appeal of the capital’s tourism offerings. Hanoi Zoo welcomed 124,000 visitors. Hoa Lo Prison Relic received 35,900 visitors. Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) recorded 36,302 visitors, while Thang Long Imperial Citadel attracted 23,314 visitors.

Notably, during this year’s holiday period, a policy of free public transport fares for seven days—covering 128 bus routes and two metro lines—helped ease traffic pressure in the city center while facilitating easier access for tourists to key attractions.

In addition, propaganda and promotional activities were intensified to introduce new tourism products, thereby enhancing the overall visitor experience.

International tourists visit the Hanoi Old Quarter. (Photo: SGGP)

In the accommodation sector, the average hotel occupancy rate reached approximately 71.4 percent, up 1.7 percent compared to the same period last year. Many high-end hotels and serviced apartments recorded particularly high occupancy levels. Notably, Fraser Suites Hanoi reached 99 percent occupancy, while Novotel Hanoi Thai Ha and Muong Thanh Xa La Hotel both achieved 98 percent. Fortuna Hotel Hanoi recorded 97 percent, and Grand Vista Hanoi reached 95.8 percent.

Accommodation establishments were reported to have fully complied with standards on security, environmental sanitation, and food safety, ensuring stable service quality throughout the holiday period.

During this period, the visitor support program at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum continued to be implemented, with 45,000 gift packages—including bottled water, milk, and bread—distributed to visitors. This initiative contributed to promoting the capital’s image as friendly and hospitable, while also enhancing service quality at key tourist sites.

Inspection and supervision efforts were strengthened throughout the holiday period. Tourist destinations maintained public order, safety, and stable service operations, leaving a positive impression on visitors.

The outcomes further reaffirm Hanoi’s position as a safe, attractive, and culturally distinctive destination on Vietnam’s tourism map.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh