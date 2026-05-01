Holiday tourism booms across country

From record-breaking ticket sales in Hue to colorful festivals in Dak Lak, destinations nationwide are reporting surging visitor numbers and vibrant cultural events during the April 30 – May 1 holiday period.

Hue records historic ticket revenue amidst national holiday surge as on April 30, ticket sales for Hue’s historic monuments reached over VND3.7 billion (US$140,454), a new milestone for the city’s tourism sector.

Mr. Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of the Hue City People's Committee, reported on the evening of April 30 that the VND3.7 billion figure represents the total ticket sales from the first day of the April 30 – May 1 holiday period. This sets a record for daily monument admission revenue in Hue. Notably, over 1,000 tickets were purchased through online platforms.

The Hue City Department of Tourism also noted that during the recent Hung Kings' Commemoration holiday (April 24–28), Hue attracted approximately 395,000 visitors, including 98,700 international tourists, generating an estimated VND958 billion in revenue. The total influx of tourists for the current five-day holiday (April 29 – May 3) is projected to surpass last year's figures.

According to Mr. Giang, Hue is strategically focusing on developing its night-time economy by integrating cultural activities, arts, cuisine, and souvenirs. Key priorities include promoting royal cuisine, the Ao Dai culture, and signature local products. The city is also considering reopening spaces such as Hai Ba Trung Street and various pedestrian zones to offer more nighttime destinations for residents and travelers.

In related news of tourism, a hot air balloon festival had been held in Dak Lak Province. From April 28 to May 1, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Dak Lak Province organized a Hot Air Balloon Festival at Nghinh Phong Tower Square in Tuy Hoa Ward, Dak Lak Province.

This event is part of a series of cultural and tourism activities designed to stimulate tourism during this year’s national holidays.

The festival featured 12 hot air balloons of various sizes and colors, creating a vibrant spectacle against the backdrop of the Nghinh Phong Tower. Operated by professional pilots, the giant balloons provided an impressive visual experience for spectators, further enhancing the province's appeal as a holiday destination.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan