HCMC’s tourism industry earns over VND8.7 trillion during national holidays

Tourism and recreational activities in Ho Chi Minh City and its connected regions were vibrant, with a total of approximately 1.6 million visitor arrivals and revenue exceeding VND8.7 trillion (US$330 million) during the holidays in April and May.

Suoi Tien Cultural Theme Park records a large influx of visitors, with crowds bustling throughout the tourist site. (Photo: SGGP)

Major tourist attractions and cultural sites in Ho Chi Minh City recorded a large number of residents and visitors on May 3, the final day of the holiday break. This reflects a trend of making full use of the extended holiday period and increasing urban experiential tourism within the city.

During this year’s April 30 and May 1 holiday, travel companies such as Saigontourist Travel, Vietravel, and BenThanh Tourist launched a range of tourism stimulus packages offering discounts of up to approximately 41 percent, with prices starting from VND599,000 per person.

Notably, themed tours such as “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Saigon Rangers), vintage car experiences (Retro Rides), night tours, culinary tourism, and exploration trips by metro or double-decker bus, as well as journeys to Can Gio and Cu Chi, attracted strong interest.

The high-end tourism segment focused on new experiences such as helicopter city tours and five-star cruise services, forming a distinctive “water–air” product chain.

Customers shopping at Emart in Phan Huy Ich Street in An Hoi Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

During this holiday period, river tourism continued to attract visitors with dinner cruises, fireworks viewing tours, and live art performances along the Saigon River. Meanwhile, products designed for international visitors, such as Free Walking Tours, Cholon Night Tours, and City Tours, were further enhanced in quality.

The city also welcomed a MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Conference, Exhibition) group of nearly 890 visitors from Indonesia, who stayed at centrally located hotels, contributing to increased tourism revenue.

Visitor numbers surged significantly at key attractions. Suoi Tien Cultural Theme Park introduced major promotional programs, including 10,000 gifts and 1,000 free tickets, while also launching a series of new games and entertainment activities. Dam Sen Cultural Park offered discounts of approximately 50 percent.

Historical sites such as the Cu Chi Tunnels and the Reunification Palace also recorded strong visitor turnout.

A clear trend of urban, short-stay travel (staycation) has emerged, along with a growing segmentation between mass-market tourists and mid- to high-end visitors.

Customers shopping for discounted fashion clothing at AEON Mall Tan Phu (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors visit the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism reported that during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification (April 30), and May Day (May 1) holiday, tourism and recreational activities in Ho Chi Minh City and its connected regions were vibrant, with a total of approximately 1.6 million visitor arrivals and revenue exceeding VND8.7 trillion (US$330 million).

In addition, tourism activities across 168 wards, communes, and special zones were implemented in a coordinated manner. Efforts to ensure security, price management, and environmental sanitation were strengthened throughout the period.

The holiday concluded with a positive recovery momentum, reaffirming Ho Chi Minh City’s position as a dynamic tourism hub offering diverse experiences in the region.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh