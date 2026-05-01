Coastal tourism, cultural experiences in Central Vietnam thrive

Coastal and island destinations across Central Vietnam remained vibrant on the May 1 holiday, as surging crowds flocked to beaches, nature-based attractions, and cultural sites.

Visitors enjoy recreational spaces on Hon Kho–Nhon Hai Peninsula.

In Gia Lai Province, reporters observed a steady influx of visitors to coastal spaces, peninsulas, and islands in Quy Nhon Dong, Quy Nhon, and Quy Nhon Nam wards. Popular spots such as Nhon Ly Peninsula and Hon Kho–Nhon Hai saw heavy traffic, with congestion reported on several access routes.

Tourists and locals queue for speedboats to experience marine tourism and coral diving at Hon Kho–Nhon Hai.

Crowds flock to Nhon Hai Peninsula on May 1.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Danh, Vice Chairman of the Quy Nhon Dong Ward People’s Committee, estimated that more than 25,000 visitors arrived over April 30 and May 1. The Ky Co–Eo Gio area alone drew nearly 6,000 visitors per day.

Tens of thousands of locals and tourists head daily to Quy Nhon’s beaches for swimming and seaside activities.

Science exploration tours at the Center for Science Discovery and Innovation in Quy Nhon Nam Ward were also fully booked. The center welcomed between 3,000 and 4,000 visitors daily during the holiday, maintaining full staffing to meet demand.

Science exploration tours in Quy Nhon attract large numbers of visitors during the holiday.

Young visitors and tourists explore interactive learning and entertainment models at the Gia Lai Center for Science Discovery and Innovation.

On Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province, tourist numbers spiked sharply during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day and the April 30–May 1 holiday period. The island received more than 2,000 visitors per day, totaling nearly 13,000 arrivals.

Tourists and young travelers board early speedboats to Ly Son Island for the holiday.

Ly Son Island has emerged as a major crowd-puller during the April 30–May 1 break.

According to First Lieutenant Ngo Lam, Head of the Sa Ky Port Border Guard Station, the port typically handles 500–600 passengers daily, but this figure quadrupled to around 2,000 during the holiday.

In Da Nang, Ban Co Peak on Son Tra Peninsula drew early-morning crowds of locals and tourists eager to sightsee and watch matches at the second “Ky Vuong Xu Quang Open” (Quang region’s King of Chess Open) Chinese chess championship. The lively competition atmosphere attracted large audiences.

The tournament brings together many players with strong records in previous competitions.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Vu, Head of the Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourist Beaches Management Board, said the tournament, with total prizes worth VND50 million (US$2,000), not only provides an intellectual platform for players but also promotes Ban Co Peak as a destination, combining mind sports with nature-based tourism to boost summer appeal.

Visitors take in panoramic views of Da Nang from Son Tra Peninsula.

Meanwhile, Sun World Ba Na Hills hosted the 2026 Sun Festival, offering interactive experiences, live performances, and food and beer events that created a lively gathering space for visitors, families, and friends.

Tourists enjoy live performances at Sun World Ba Na Hills.

A vibrant atmosphere fills Ba Na Hills.

In Hue City, alongside visits to the Hue Imperial Citadel complex, many tourists flocked to the newly opened Thuan An sea-crossing bridge, inaugurated on April 30, to take photos and check in.

Visitors take photos and check in at the newly opened Thuan An sea-crossing bridge in Hue City.

Preliminary data from the Hue Department of Tourism estimated total visitor numbers during the holiday at around 610,000, up 73.7 percent year-on-year.

Tourist numbers at the Hue Imperial Citadel continue to surge.

Crowds stream into the Hue Imperial Citadel.

By Ngoc Oai, Van Thang, Xuan Quynh, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan