Travel

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City among world’s top 100 walkable cities

The list also features Hoi An in Da Nang, further highlighting Vietnam’s growing appeal as a destination for immersive on-foot travel experiences.

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The pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been named among the world’s top 100 most attractive cities for walking exploration in 2026, according to a ranking recently released by travel platform GuruWalk.

The list also features Hoi An in Da Nang, further highlighting Vietnam’s growing appeal as a destination for immersive on-foot travel experiences.

The rankings evaluate destinations based on walkability, density of attractions, accessibility, and the overall experience for visitors who prefer to explore cities on foot. Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were recognized for their distinctive urban character, closely clustered landmarks, and vibrant street life.

This year’s list continues to be dominated by well-known European cities, with Rome taking the top spot. The Italian capital stands out for its rich concentration of heritage sites such as the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Pantheon, all easily explored within a single walking route. It is followed by Madrid, Budapest, and Prague, known for compact city centers and pedestrian-friendly layouts.

Beyond Europe, the list includes prominent cities from Asia and the Americas, such as Tokyo, Kyoto, and New York City.

The presence of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City underscores the rising appeal of Southeast Asian urban destinations on the global tourism map.

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Bui Vien walking street in Ben Thanh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Experts note that Hanoi’s strength lies in its Old Quarter, with its dense network of narrow streets, cultural sites, and traditional spaces—ideal for leisurely, exploratory walking. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City attracts visitors with its dynamic pace, blend of historic and modern architecture, and rich street food culture.

The inclusion of Vietnam’s two largest cities in the rankings not only reflects their urban tourism potential but also highlights a broader shift towards sustainable travel trends that prioritize slower, environmentally friendly, and experience-driven journeys.

GuruWalk’s list is regarded as a valuable source of reference for international travelers, particularly those seeking to discover local culture through walking—an approach that is both cost-effective and offers deeper insight into everyday life.

Vietnamplus

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