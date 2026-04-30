Travel

HCMC hotels hit 90 percent occupancy as holiday fireworks drive surge

SGGPO

Luxury hotels in downtown Ho Chi Minh City are nearing full capacity this holiday season, fueled by a rising demand for urban staycations and exclusive fireworks-viewing experiences.

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Tourists watch a fireworks display from a central hotel in Saigon Ward.

Reports from hotels near fireworks display sites in areas such as Saigon, Ben Thanh, and Vung Tau wards show a sharp spike in room capacity for the April 30 and May 1 holidays, with many establishments nearly fully booked. Several lodging facilities reported occupancy rates exceeding 90 percent, noting that rooms with direct views of the fireworks were reserved well in advance.

According to Ms. Vu Thi Thanh Hien, Director of the Royal Hotel Saigon (Kim Do), the current room capacity has reached approximately 90 percent. This increase reflects the rising demand for urban staycations and highlights the distinct advantage of big hotels, which offer both accommodation and convenient access to the festive atmosphere.

During this period, many hotels are also promoting service packages that combine fireworks viewing with dining experiences. Guests can easily commute to Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street to enjoy artistic performances or opt for on-site experiences within the hotels. Royal Hotel Saigon is hosting lucky draw programs for both staying guests and those using its services. Meanwhile, Grand Hotel Saigon attracts visitors with its Rooftop Grand Lounge, a prime spot for viewing fireworks from above, paired with a diverse buffet.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the city's tourism industry maintained its growth momentum in April 2026, marked by positive indicators and the debut of new products. Specifically, international arrivals in April are estimated at 881,102, bringing the four-month total to 4.78 million visitors, reaching 43.5 percent of the annual target. Tourism revenue for April alone reached approximately VND22 trillion, pushing the four-month total to VND172 trillion and surpassing half of the 2026 annual goal.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan

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