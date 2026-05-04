Holiday tourism surges across country

The tourism sector recorded strong growth during the National Reunification and May Day holiday period, with millions of visitors traveling nationwide and boosting revenues across key destinations.

In the Mekong Delta, tourist arrivals rose sharply. Ca Mau welcomed nearly 400,000 visitors during the holiday, up nearly 8 percent year-on-year, generating an estimated VND372 billion (US$14.1 million) in revenue. Can Tho recorded over 650,000 visitors in six days, including nearly 32,000 international arrivals, with total tourism revenue reaching about VND766 billion (US$29.1 million).

An Giang saw more than 670,000 visitors, including over 39,000 international tourists, up 39 percent, and over 631,000 domestic travelers, up 14.8 percent. Tourism revenue there reached VND1.25 trillion (US$47.5 million), a 26.9 percent increase.

Crowds of tourists join a kite-flying festival at Mui Ne Beach in Lam Dong Province on the afternoon of May 2. (Photo: Tien Thang)

Meanwhile, Khanh Hoa welcomed more than 284,000 overnight visitors, including about 76,400 international tourists, while Lam Dong received around 620,000 visitors, up 21 percent, with revenue estimated at VND1.42 trillion (US$54 million).

In the Northern region, major cities also experienced a tourism boom. The capital city of Hanoi attracted around 1.35 million visitors, with popular sites such as Hoan Kiem Lake, the Temple of Literature and the Thang Long Imperial Citadel drawing large crowds.

Hotel occupancy exceeded 71 percent, with many fully booked. Hai Phong welcomed over 1.45 million visitors, with peak occupancy reaching 100 percent in Do Son and Cat Ba. Quang Ninh received about 1.345 million visitors, generating more than VND4.16 trillion (US$158 million), with Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu among the top attractions.

Nationwide, Vietnam served an estimated 12 million visitors during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and National Reunification Day (April 30)–May Day holidays, up 14.2 percent year-on-year. Average hotel occupancy reached about 70 percent, exceeding 80 percent in major tourism hubs and coastal destinations.

International arrivals also showed a strong recovery. In April alone, the country welcomed approximately 2.03 million foreign visitors, up 22.8 percent year-on-year. In the first four months of 2026, total international arrivals reached about 8.8 million, up 14.6 percent.

Air travel remained dominant, accounting for 7.3 million arrivals, while land arrivals surged 47.6 percent to 1.4 million, and sea arrivals reached 174,300, up 10.1 percent.

The surge in travel demand also drove tourism revenue, which totaled an estimated VND31.9 trillion (US$1.2 billion) in the first four months of the year, up 12.1 percent year-on-year, supported by strong holiday demand and improved services.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong