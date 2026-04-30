Holiday travel surges as destinations fill to capacity

Tourism surged during the April 30–May 1 holiday, with coastal, island, and highland destinations crowded by visitors and many accommodations fully booked.

Visitors explore and experience Phu Quy Special Zone, Lam Dong Province.

This year’s April 30–May 1 holiday has seen a surge in tourism across coastal and island destinations in the South Central Coast, as well as resort areas in the Central Highlands and the Southeastern region, with visitor numbers rising sharply and many accommodations fully booked.

On Phu Quy Island in Lam Dong Province, tourism has shown strong momentum, with bookings climbing steadily one to two months ahead of the holiday. According to local authorities, most hotels and guesthouses are now fully occupied. The island has around 60–70 lodging facilities and nearly 100 homestays, with the hotel segment virtually sold out.

Tourists visit Hon Tranh Island in Phu Quy Special Zone, Lam Dong Province.

Transport demand on the Phan Thiet–Phu Quy route has also spiked. Ferry operators have increased capacity for the holiday period, though schedules remain dependent on tidal conditions. Despite this, high-speed ferry tickets to the island have already sold out.

At Mui Ne National Tourist Area, many three- to five-star resorts and hotels operate at near-full capacity on peak days. Industry representatives attribute the influx to the growing popularity of independent travel, coupled with promotional campaigns and refreshed resort offerings.

Holidaymakers relax at Mui Ne, Lam Dong Province.

In Da Lat, also in Lam Dong Province, the holiday is expected to draw large numbers of families and self-organized travel groups. Most hotels in the city center have reported full occupancy, while only limited rooms remain available in outlying areas, with prices ranging from about VND500,000 to several million per room per night. To stimulate demand, many accommodation providers have introduced early booking discounts and bundled service promotions.

Visitors enjoy tourism experiences in Lang Biang - Da Lat Ward, Lam Dong Province.

Authorities have also instructed transport hubs to publicly list ticket prices, enhance passenger support, and prevent ticket scalping.

In Khanh Hoa Province, island tours in Nha Trang Bay—including Hon Mieu, Hon Mun, and Hon Tam—are projected to see visitor numbers rise by more than 40 percent compared to normal days. Coastal resorts in Cam Ranh have recorded strong booking growth since early March, particularly in the family travel segment.

Visitors take part in recreational activities at Nha Trang Beach.

Beyond beach tourism, visitors are also flocking to cultural and historical attractions such as Ponagar Cham Towers, the National Oceanographic Museum, and Long Son Pagoda. Traditional craft villages, including Truong Son and Nha Trang Xua, are likewise drawing large crowds.

Visitors tour the Oceanographic Museum in Nha Trang Ward, Khanh Hoa Province.

Tourists go kitesurfing on Nha Trang Beach, Khanh Hoa Province.

To cater to holidaymakers, Mang Den Commune, Quang Ngai Province has rolled out a series of cultural and tourism events, including art performances combined with fireworks displays, street festivals, agricultural and herbal markets, culinary fairs, coffee experiences, community art initiatives, and motorcycle parades. These activities not only create a festive atmosphere but also offer local residents an opportunity to showcase and promote their distinctive cultural heritage.

Pictured is a previous street festival held during Hung Kings Commemoration Day in Mang Den

A wide range of vibrant activities will take place in Mang Den during the April 30–May 1 holiday.

Meanwhile, tourist destinations in Dong Nai have launched a variety of entertainment and recreational programs. At Buu Long Tourist Area, a highlight is a culinary performance featuring a giant steamed corn-and-cashew cake served free to visitors. The site has also expanded its recreational spaces and pledged not to raise ticket prices.

Visitors tour Buu Long Tourist Area, Dong Nai Province.

Son Tien Tourist Area has introduced more than 50 new games and is offering free admission during certain hours to attract visitors.

Buu Long Tourist Area hosts a culinary festival to serve visitors.

According to local authorities, in celebration of the 51st anniversary of national reunification and the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, Dong Nai will also host fireworks displays at 14 locations, alongside a wide range of holiday activities.

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By staff writers – Translated by Thuy Doan