Tourism website, map launched to provide Vung Tau information to visitors

The Vung Tau information website and the Vung Tau Ward tourism map publication were launched on April 29 to help visitors easily access information on accommodation facilities and tourism services.

The Vung Tau information website and the Vung Tau Ward tourism map publication are launched on April 29 to help visitors easily access information on accommodation facilities and tourism services. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vung Tau information website, accessible at www.thongtinvungtau.vn, features a range of outstanding functions that allow visitors to look up verified accommodation facilities and tourism services; access complete and transparent information about destinations; and stay updated on travel advisories and recommendations. Through this platform, tourists can feel confident in selecting services that are both appropriate and safe in Vung Tau Ward.

Notably, the website also provides fast and accurate updates on the activities of local authorities, as well as tourism, services, and socio-economic life in the area, in line with the tourism model “Vung Tau – A safe, friendly, and civilized destination.”

In addition to the website, Vung Tau Ward has also launched a tourism map publication on this occasion, enabling visitors to easily access information and explore the locality’s distinctive destinations, thereby gradually forming a smart tourism ecosystem in the area.

Ms. Tran Thi Bich Van, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Vung Tau Ward, affirmed that the launch of the Vung Tau information website and the tourism map marks an important milestone in the digital transformation process, contributing to the development of e-government and moving towards digital government and a smart urban area in the ward. These products are highly practical in serving both residents and visitors.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh