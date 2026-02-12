National

Long Thanh International Airport project urged to meet committed deadline

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha conducted a pre- Tet visit and presented Lunar New Year gifts to officials and workers at the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project in Dong Nai Province on February 11.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha encourages and presents Tet gifts to officials and workers at Long Thanh International Airport Construction Site. (Photo: VGP)

After receiving reports from relevant units on the progress of various bidding packages and component projects, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested that investors and contractors review their committed timelines.

If there is any risk of delay, they must report it transparently and propose appropriate corrective measures. In cases where contractors fall behind schedule without a valid justification, contractual provisions must be strictly enforced, including compensation for damages or even contractor replacement if necessary.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his expectation that all parties would continue to intensify their efforts to ensure the project is completed on schedule as committed.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

